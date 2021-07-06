Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $430.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.66 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.