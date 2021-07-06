Roth Capital Increases Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $45.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $485.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.