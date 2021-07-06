Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vale (NYSE:VALE) Target Price to $27.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $22.48 on Friday. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,764,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 24.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

