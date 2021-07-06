Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 749.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMF opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.