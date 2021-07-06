Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $400,689.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00165925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.64 or 1.00297541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00950448 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

