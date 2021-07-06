Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,791 MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCBS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of MCBS opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.52. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

