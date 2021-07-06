Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,454 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

