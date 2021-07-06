Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $216,000 Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,651 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 216,202 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,121,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $439,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

