Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBIO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

