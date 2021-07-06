Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $210,000 in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $458.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

