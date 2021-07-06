Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after buying an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.