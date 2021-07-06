Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $195,000 Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Shares of AVAV opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.77. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,666,228. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

