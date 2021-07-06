Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,998 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

