SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $596.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $596.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,873.54 or 1.00093346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.51 or 0.01428735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00407190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00393258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005959 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

