Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.74 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Truist Securities cut their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

