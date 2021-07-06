Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

