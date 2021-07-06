Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

SU stock opened at €135.06 ($158.89) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.91.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

