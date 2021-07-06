Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.