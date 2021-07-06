Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

SCHD stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

