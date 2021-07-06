ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Saturday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ScS Group stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 791.18. ScS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.50 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The firm has a market cap of £118.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

