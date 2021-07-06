Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Update

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Seadrill stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Seadrill has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

