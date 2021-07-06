See results about (LON:J) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of See results about (LON:J) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on See results about from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of See results about from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 333.83 ($4.36).

