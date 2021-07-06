SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SEGXF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

