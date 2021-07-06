Selfkey Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $35.13 million and $10.48 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00995912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.35 or 0.08817628 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

