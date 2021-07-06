Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $21.17

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.17, but opened at $22.00. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 4,207 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.