SF Capital (SFCP) Reaches One Day Volume of $183.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, SF Capital has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SF Capital has a market cap of $79,964.76 and $183.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00167161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,864.10 or 1.00125132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.69 or 0.00930445 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.