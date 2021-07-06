SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80,903 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,669,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Axonics by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 377,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.