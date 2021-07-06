SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after purchasing an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after buying an additional 310,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,254,000 after buying an additional 163,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

