SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

