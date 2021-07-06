SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 37,673 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,673 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.