SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,865 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 109.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZD. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 605.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,457,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

