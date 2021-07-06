SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.