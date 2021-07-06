Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Update

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $174.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth about $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

