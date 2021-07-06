Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 159,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.43. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.