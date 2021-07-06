Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.