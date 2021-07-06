Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. 986,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,424. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

