Shore Capital Reiterates No Recommendation Rating for Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Shore Capital reiterated their no recommendation rating on shares of Wilmington (LON:WIL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:WIL traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 216 ($2.82). 352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,073. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 224 ($2.93). The stock has a market cap of £189.15 million and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.59.

In related news, insider Helen Sachdev acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

