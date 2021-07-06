Shore Capital Upgrades Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to “Buy”

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TM17. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Shares of TM17 traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 812 ($10.61). The stock had a trading volume of 239,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.53. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 703.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

