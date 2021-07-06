Shore Capital Upgrades Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to “Buy”

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TM17. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Shares of TM17 traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 812 ($10.61). The stock had a trading volume of 239,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.53. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 703.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

