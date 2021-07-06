Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Decreases By 16.4%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

