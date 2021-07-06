Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Drops By 19.1%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on CELH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

