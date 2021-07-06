Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Drops By 19.1%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms recently commented on CELH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.
NASDAQ:CELH opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.88 and a beta of 2.11.
In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
