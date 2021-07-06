Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Expands By 20.3%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CWEN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 6,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,359. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $37.23.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.
