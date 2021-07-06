Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Drops By 20.1%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 81,841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

UTF stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

