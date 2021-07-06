Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Declines By 16.3%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PMTS opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.77%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

