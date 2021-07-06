Short Interest in EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Increases By 17.1%

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

EVRZF stock remained flat at $$8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.