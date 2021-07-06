Short Interest in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Expands By 18.4%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 540,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

GCP stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.