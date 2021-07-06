Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Drops By 17.2%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFED. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

