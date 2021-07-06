Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rises By 16.5%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 909,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $669.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

