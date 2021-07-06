Short Interest in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Rises By 18.7%

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $291.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities analysts predict that Linde will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

