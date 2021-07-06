Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Decreases By 20.4%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 10,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,722. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.02% and a negative net margin of 111.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.