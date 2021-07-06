Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Declines By 20.5%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 491,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

